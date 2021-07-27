Demi Lovato posts video of Brazilians and declares to be missing the country

What love! Demi Lovato he by no means hid that he loves his Brazilian followers and, within the final week, determined to indicate among the longing he feels to be within the nation. In Instagram Stories, elu shared a video of the workers singing This Is Me in a restaurant.

The footage exhibits the very excited crowd shouting each phrase of the well-known music of Camp Rock, in São Paulo. “Brazilians love you,” wrote the account that revealed the Story.

Seeing the animation of the workers, Demi reposted the second and declared that she misses: “I miss Brazil so much.” Check:

“I miss Brazil so much 😩😩😩.” 📹 Demi Lovato by way of Instagram story. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uoAcarJqiq — Demi Lovato Brazil 🦋 (@demilovatobr) July 23, 2021

We’re so homesick too, Demi!