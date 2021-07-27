Emilia Pedersen releases music with Eren Cannata, same producer of Demi Lovato

The proprietor of the hits “Skyline” and “Missing Myself” stated that is the primary time she indicators a composition completely alone

To make the environment of June extra romantic, the Danish-Brazilian singer Emilia Pedersen launched her new single, “Do You Think of Me Too?”, on all digital platforms, on Tuesday (22). The work, described as electropop, tells of a love story and featured the manufacturing of Eren Cannata, answerable for Demi’s current album, “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over”.

Giving extra particulars in regards to the lyrics and the creation course of, the artist defined that, since eternally, her intention has been to painting “that feeling of beginning of relationship, when butterflies in the stomach, nervousness, anxiety, leading to questions, such as: ‘Does he like me too?'” So a lot in order that he made some extent of following this path when it got here to scripting and directing the music video, now out there on YouTube.

With his “uncompromising pop”, however stuffed with angle and reference of names reminiscent of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, Pedersen continues to hunt his place within the solar. Just to get an thought of the facility: with solely six hits, it counts fifty-six thousand month-to-month listeners on Spotify and one other million followers on Instagram. Not to say the achievements as an actress, mannequin, songwriter and digital influencer.

To watch the clip go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vle7QZLGfL0

Image of emilia pedersen’s new clip

(Photos Fernanda Calfat/Disclosure)

Support small enterprise. Keep the economic system spinning!

CUCKOO SIGNS- Graphic knowledgeable in making your small business seem. Stickers. Shirts. web page. We are positioned at 72 Chelsea Street, Everett (MA). Tel: 857-266-3801

CSI- The instructional answer for worldwide college students. Transfer of language faculties. Post-graduation switch. Transfer after the completion of OPT. We are positioned in Chelsea and Worcester (MA). Tel: 888-910-5051.

Resurgence Skin Care– in Mt. Vernon (NY), gives the perfect aesthetic remedies. Facial rejuvenation, cellulite remedy, hair removing, pre- and post-operative remedy, and extra. Call: (914) 409-3752.