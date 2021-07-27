friendship with Ariana Grande, Broadway and more [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

Check out trivia about Elizabeth Gillies, star of collection resembling Victorious and Dynasty

Published on 07/26/2021

Actress, singer and dancer, Elizabeth Gillies born in New Jersey, USA, in 1993 and turned 28 on Monday, July 26. She turned identified when she interpreted Jade West within the collection of NickelodeonVictorious (2010). Since then, he has participated in different productions, together with dynasty (2017), wherein the protagonist Fallon Carrington.

Gillies started his profession when he was solely 12 years outdated, taking part in Castings and starring commercials for various corporations. Shortly thereafter, she left college to commit herself to her work as an actress. Before debuting in Victorious, the primary tv function was in three episodes of The Black Donnellys (2007).

To have a good time the actress’s birthday, try 5 curiosities in regards to the life and profession of Elizabeth Gillies.

Broadway

In addition to roles in tv and movie, Gillies additionally starred 13 (2008-09), a manufacturing of Broadway. At the time, he was 15 years outdated and performed Lucy Dunn, a personality fashionable with the general public. In the musical, he offered two giant numbers, of the songs “Opportunity” and “It Can’t Be True.”

Friendship with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande additionally starred 13 subsequent to Gillies and that wasn’t the one work of the actresses collectively. huge Lived Cat Valentine in Victorious and shortly they turned shut associates. Gillies even participated in two video clips of the singer, “Right There” and “Thank U, Next.”

Voice dvoice

In addition to being an actress, Gillies carried out some work as a voice actor. For a number of seasons, he lent his voice to the character Daphne of the Winx Club (2011) and even recorded the theme music of the collection.

Career in music

Despite dedicating herself extra to performing work than to singer, Gillies has an unbelievable vocal energy and expertise for music. He typically performs musically within the collection and movies wherein he acts, resembling Victorious, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (2010) and dynasty.

Test for Night Shadows

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Gillies revealed that he participated in a listening to for Shadows of the Night (2012), a comedy and fantasy movie starring Johnny Depp. The actress needed the function very a lot, however on the day of the check imitated the voice of Depp and ended up not getting it.

