From Dwayne Johnson to Ariana Grande: Instagram’s highest-paid stars – Showbiz

Marketing firm Hopper HQ has revealed the listing of celebrities who take advantage of cash from Instagram. According to the BBC, the general high 10 is led by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo who, on common, fees $1.6 million for every social community ing.

The leisure world’s star rating is led by Dwayne Johnson (‘The Rock’), who receives greater than $1.29 million for every sponsored publish on his Instagram account. In the general high, the actor occupies second place, standing simply behind the participant Portuguese.

According to the information cited by the BBC, singer Ariana Grande is probably the most earnable music star on the social community, charging about $1.51 million for sponsored content material. In complete, the artist has greater than 250 million followers.

Kylie Jenner, who ranks fourth total, receives about $1.49 million for every publish. Selena Gomez, which is adopted by greater than 241,000 folks, fees $1.46 million

Meet the highest 10: