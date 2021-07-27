Irina Shayk enjoys European summer with her daughter Lea – Vogue

+



** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Formentera, SPAIN – Irina Shayk continues her solar kissed break in Spain with associates. Irina seems nice in an identical bra high and skirt on the outing. Pictured: Irina Shayk BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 201 (Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Irina Shayk continues to benefit from the European summer season. The mannequin was clicked this weekend in Formentera, an island in Spain with associates.

+ Irina Shayk’s daughter steals the bikini scene within the European summer season

Alongside her daughter, 2-year-old Lea, from her relationship with Bradley Cooper, Irina was additionally accompanied by the woman’s nanny. The high seemed tremendous completely satisfied and wore a Versace (R$10,700) sea ensemble that matched the bag in the identical print.

At the age of 33, she has been specializing in her daughter since her break up from Bradley Cooper in June after 4 years as a pair. Irina and Bradley started courting in April 2015. Just two years later, they grew to become mother and father to Lea who was born in March 2017.