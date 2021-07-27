Jennifer Lopez is snapsed with ex-husband Marc Anthony at lunch – Who

+



Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Jennifer Lopez was snapsed together with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, throughout an outside lunch within the courtyard of the W South Beach lodge in Miami. The singer, 51, and the composer, 52, talked quite a bit whereas they ate and, in the long run, nonetheless had a espresso.

J-Lo and Marc have been married between 2004 and 2014 and had twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz.

The singer has been within the highlight of the worldwide press since she was noticed together with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, throughout a visit to Montana.

Rapprochement with Ben Affleck

They dated between 2002 and 2004, obtained engaged and broke up just a few days earlier than the marriage. Earlier this month they took a two-way journey to the U.S. state of Montana. He broke up with Ana de Armas in January, and he or she broke off her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April.

The rapprochement of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has generated a lot hypothesis from the worldwide press since they have been noticed collectively on the street, a month after the singer formally broke off her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. According to the TMZ, actually the 2 would have returned to talk in mid-February, amid the disaster of the star’s relationship, whereas she was filming within the Dominican Republic.

Sources near the singer revealed to the TMZ that JLo and Ben Affleck have been in common contact since early February when she flew to the Caribbean to file Shotgun Wedding, and that the content material of the conversations was loving and longing.

Still in accordance with the automobile, after seeing footage of Jennifer within the Dominican Republic, he wrote to inform how lovely she seemed and the way a lot he wish to be there together with her. At the time, he was in Boston, recording The Tender Bar with George Clooney — and he or she was nonetheless engaged to Alex Rodriguez.