Jennifer Lopez strolls with necklace in honor of Ben Affleck – House Vogue

Jennifer Lopez wears necklace with the title Ben Affleck (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @jloroom)

Jennifer Lopez is agency and powerful in courting Ben Affleck. The singer and actress, who turned 52 on Saturday (24), was photographed sporting a necklace with the actor’s first title whereas buying in Monaco.

At the age of 52, the singer exhibits off her nice kind on a ship journey (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @jlo)

In a white costume and slipper, she sported the jewel carrying her belongings in a white Valentino Garavani bag, with studs and gold chain strap, with out bothering with the paparazzi accompanying her path.

The romance between the 2, who had been already lovers within the 2000s, has come again with all the pieces in latest months. In late May, they had been photographed on the mansion the singer rented in Miami.She cut up from Alex Rodriguez in March this 12 months after a 4-year relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss throughout a stroll (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @jlo)

Over the weekend, Jennifer posted a photograph of her birthday celebration on a ship journey and snare a kiss on Affleck. According to People journal, the singer is “madly in love” with Affleck and feels that they are going to be collectively any more.