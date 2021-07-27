Justin Bieber sparks son rumors with caption: “Mom and Dad” – Who

+



Hailey and Justin Bieber (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Justin Bieber has raised rumors that he and his spouse, Hailey, could also be anticipating their first little one. The singer posted a photograph along with his beloved on his Instagram on Monday (19) and captioned the photograph “Mom and Dad”.

In the feedback, his followers went loopy with the potential of a son of the couple and left messages asking for explanations of the singer concerning the legend. “What do you mean?” requested one. “Is there a baby on the way?” requested one other.

Justin and Hailey have been married within the civil on the finish of 2018 after which had a ceremony the next yr, attended by family and friends.

Recently the mannequin talked about the principle motivation for marrying the singer. According to her, they would not even be collectively in the event that they did not share the identical religion. They’re each Protestant Christians.

“They ask me on a regular basis ‘What would you say is crucial factor in your relationship? You’re actually comfortable.’ And I say, ‘It’s our religion. That’s what we imagine. If we did not have that, we would not even be right here. We would not even be collectively,’ he stated.

