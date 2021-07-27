Kardashian’s ex poses on boat ride with girlfriend 18 years younger – Monet

+



Businessman Scott Disick and mannequin Amelia Gray Hamlin (Photo: Instagram)

Businessman Scott Disick shared on Instagram a photograph through which he seems on a ship journey, embraced by his girlfriend, mannequin Amelia Gray Hamlin. Their relationship is marked by the age distinction. Today on the age of 38, the daddy of three youngsters of socialite Kourtney Kardashian, Disick is eighteen years older than Amelia.

The mannequin and entrepreneur started relationship in late 2020, however solely made the connection public in early 2021. Amelia is the daughter of actress and mannequin Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, star of ‘Fury of The Titans’ (1981) and the sequence ‘Mad Men’.

Kurtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin (Photo: Instagram)

During Disick’s nine-year life with Kourtney Kardashian between 2006 and 2015, he and the firstborn of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had Mason (age 11), Penelope (6 years) and Reign (age 6).

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with their youngsters at a slumber celebration (Photo: Instagram)

Before Amelia, Disick dated additionally mannequin Sofia Richie (22), daughter of musician Lionel Richie. The two had been collectively between May 2017 and August 2020, having ended amid rumors about sofia’s alleged rising annoyance over Disick’s proximity to Kourtney.

Simultaneously with the start of Amelia and Disick’s courtship, Kourtney made public her courtship with musician Travis Barker, drummer of the blink-182 ensemble.