Kim Kardashian believes her family doesn’t promote beauty standards – WHO

Kardashian-Jenner household (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian, 40, and the opposite girls within the Kardashian-Jenner household have popularized many style and wonder developments for greater than ten years. However, they don’t really feel liable for “unrealistic”-looking beliefs.

In the episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians final Sunday (20), host Andy Cohen requested the household if their glamorous and horny picture shoots with swimwear promote unattainable magnificence requirements for different girls, and Kim opined.

“No, I don’t want to. Because I think we get up, we do the job. We work out,” Kim stated, referring to the morning exercises she and her sisters usually share on social media.

Kendall Jenner, 25, defined that the household’s high precedence is staying “healthy,” and that is what they count on their followers to remove from their social media posts.

“We all really like to take care of ourselves and be healthy, so I think the only thing we’re really trying to represent is being the healthiest version of ourselves,” Kendall stated.

Later, throughout the assembly, Khloé Kardashian, 36, spoke concerning the criticism she has confronted over time concerning her look. Although she stated she was accused of getting a “face transplant”, she admitted that she had just a few procedures.

“Everyone says, ‘My God, she did her third face transplant.’ But I had a nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, ‘why don’t I talk about it?’ – but claimed that ‘no one ever asked’ her specifically about her nose. “You’re the primary individual in an interview who asks me about my nostril,” she continued.

“I utilized, in fact, injections – not likely Botox,” Khloé said. “I responded horribly to Botox,” he recalled.