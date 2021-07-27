Migos’ new album will be featuring Justin Bieber, Cardi B and more

In addition, different artists equivalent to Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke will seem on the tracklist.

On Wednesday, June 9, the trio of hip-hop Migos introduced his latest album: “Culture III” will function the participation of many artists, equivalent to Justin Bieber and Cardi B.

The album will probably be launched later this week, on Friday, June 11. In addition to the singers already talked about, Migos additionally carry the partnership with Drake, Polo G, Future, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and NBA Yougboy.

Migos feat. Justin Bieber, Cardi B and extra

On the group’s official Instagram, Migos has already launched the duvet of “Culture III” together with its Tracklist full, by which seem Justin Bieberthe Cardi B and extra. Check out the next:

1. avalanche

2. Having Our Way (feat. Drake)

3. Straightenin

4. Type Shit (feat. Cardi B)

5. Malibu (feat. Polo G)

6. Birthday

7. Modern Day

8. Vaccine

9. Picasso (feat. Future)

10. Roadrunner

11. What You See (feat. Justin Bieber)

12. Jane Birkin

13. Antisocial (feat. Juice WRLD)

14. Why Not

15. Mahomes

16. Handle My Business

17. Time For Me

18. Light It Up (feat. Pop Smoke)

19. I Need It (feat. NBA Youngboy)

Also on the social community, they made accessible the hyperlink in the direction of Pre-order of the album and a First Listen by means of the platform apple music. You can test it out right here.

“Culture III”

The new album comes from the sequel “Culture II”, launched in January 2018, and easily “Culture”, launched a 12 months earlier in 2017. In whole, the Migos has three studio albums.

Formed by the trio of Rappers Quavo, offset and Takeoff, they received first place within the Billboard 200 usa with “Culture II”.

Him Migos additionally introduced the participation of the singer Cardi B, in addition to different necessary names in music, equivalent to Drake, 21savage, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, Chainz and Post Malone.