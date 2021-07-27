Oik, rapper who caught Cardi B’s eye, releases | Fábia Oliveira

Oik Disclosure/GH Music

Published 22 May 2021 10:48 am

Caio Luídy, the Oik, started his profession just below 5 years in the past, however it’s already a phenomenon. It caught the eye of worldwide singer Cardi B, who was listening to one among his hits, ‘Surtada’ – recorded with the participation of Dadá Boladão and Tati Zaqui, which has greater than 265 million views on YouTube – and preferred it a lot, to the purpose of posting on Twitter his want to document the tune in a Spanish model. Taking benefit of the great second of his profession and his contract signed with producer GH Music, the rapper has simply launched the one ‘Pique matrix’, entitled to a music video on YouTube. The tune options the partnership of Pep Starling.

“I am very happy with all this repercussion. I believe I’m living in a very important moment in my career. The clip has been released and the views have already skyrocketed. I thank my fans for it and for all the audience that likes my sound,” he says.

‘Pique matrix’ is a composition of its personal and the clip has a technical sheet stuffed with weight names similar to Rafael Carmo, who indicators the overall course and script, along with the {photograph} alongside Fernando Fernandez. In govt manufacturing, Marina Novello and Caê Drummond. And within the artwork course, Luciana Sushi. At the age of 26, Oik was born and raised locally and at all times dreamed of working within the arts. As a toddler he needed to be a singer or actor and ended up pursuing a musical profession alongside two mates in a rap group.

Oik has nearly 1,000,000 and a half month-to-month listeners on Spotify and when requested in regards to the subsequent steps of his profession, it’s a thriller, however reveals that the worldwide feat can come true. “It’s all a dream for me. My office is already in contact with cardi b’s manager. Can you imagine dad here singing in Spanish?” concluded the artist.