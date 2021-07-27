Open relationship? Kylie Jenner breaks silence on back with Travis Scott: ‘Disrespectful’

Photo of rapper with daughter cheered followers

Reconciliation rumors gained the net after Travis confirmed a photograph with Stormi on a visit to Disney this week, though Kylie all the time made it clear that she had a court-time relationship together with her ex. On his birthday, celebrated on the final day 30, she shared pictures of the singer with their heiress and congratulated him. “Happy birthday, Travis! Stormi’s dad,” he stated.

Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner additionally congratulated the rapper on the arrival of the 29-year-old. “Happy Birthday, Travis. I hope you have a magical day filled with love. You are the most amazing father and I love seeing you with Stormi,” the matriarch wrote, valuing his constructive instance as a father: “Thank you for all the joy you bring when we’re together. What a blessing! I love you so much, Mama K.”

Rafaella Santos denies romance with Rodolffo’s pal

If on the worldwide stage Kylie Jenner went public to disclaim hypothesis about her love life, in Brazil who additionally took such an initiative was Rafaella Santos. The influencer was the topic of rodolffo’s remark in a video with Gkay. “She’s staying with a friend, I can’t tell you who she is. I count on off. I learned this week, including”, stated the Goiano.

And Rafaella used her social networks to make clear that she has no new relationship or affair. “Once again… I’m not dating anyone. And not even hanging out with anyone! Please, if you want to know about my life, my advice is available”, wrote neymar’s sister on Instagram Stories. “How boring!” he complained.