Rob Lowe talks about having Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as neighbors – 24/05/2021

It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s transfer to California modified the lives of their rental neighbors. The revelation was made by actor Rob Lowe to The E! News final Friday (21).

The actor who has lived within the Montecito area for greater than 26 years stated the approaching of the royal couple modified issues in place. “They drew a lot of attention to my quiet town. Let me tell you something, when royalty moves to your neighborhood, the place will never be the same,” Lowe stated.

Robert Lowe talks about what it is wish to have royalty as neighbors Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The couple lives subsequent door to him, and though they’re very discreet within the neighborhood, he stated he has already ran into them within the streets. “I saw Harry driving once,” he defined. Who additionally lives in Montecito, and the presenter Oprah, good pal of Harry and Meghan. “Now that royalty is here: the good news is that property values increase, the bad news is that the line is longer at Starbucks,” Lowe joked.

He even responded in regards to the rumors that the royal couple conceded to Oprah was filmed at his residence, the actor denied the rumors. “It’s hilarious. Everyone thought the interview was filmed at my house… I believe they just shot it at Oprah’s house. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mysterious place,” he revealed.