Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ turns 11 as greatest theme in World Cup history

The World Cup in South Africa marked the season. 11 years in the past, the ball rolled via south African lawns and established Spain as world champion. An unprecedented title received with a number of sweat over the Netherlands at Soccer City in Johannesburg. Iniesta’s objective is scored within the reminiscence of all soccer followers.

But that World Cup was marked by icons of the pop world, aided by the growth of the web, social networks and new applied sciences. Before all occurred in South Africa, May 7, 2010 was a milestone for that World Cup. After all, precisely 11 years in the past, Colombian singer Shakira launched Waka Waka, the most important and most acknowledged theme tune in World Cup historical past.

To offer you an thought, the hit has been performed 4 billion instances and to this present day is among the singer’s most heard songs on a number of platforms. A milestone for the world of music and that additionally has rocked the singer’s profession.

11 years in the past @shakira launched this worldwide anthem Waka Waka which has gone on to be streamed 4 BILLION instances pic.twitter.com/8B1OVdytmM — RCA Records UK (@RCALabelGroupUK) May 7, 2021

