Shakira’s youngest son size surprises fans on the networks – Monet

Colombian singer Shakira posted a photograph of her youngest Sasha, 6, on her Instagram, stunning her followers with the dimensions of her son.
It was sasha’s first picture that the singer posted in virtually a 12 months and her followers have been impressed by the kid’s development at the moment.
The picture reveals Sasha in blue swimming swimsuit subsequent to 2 youngsters on the seashore. “Sasha with her friends and teachers Kai and Hans after her first surf lesson,” the singer captioned the publish.
In the feedback, a number of followers emphasised the expansion of the kid. “Sasha is huge! How beautiful,” wrote one follower. “You look like a teenager already. They grow up so fast,” mentioned one other. “It looks just like you. Shakirito,” commented a 3rd.
Access unique disney, pixar, star wars, marvel, and nationwide geographic content material on Disney+. Subscribe now and watch over 900 films and collection. Sponsored hyperlink produced by G.Lab for Disney+
Sasha is the second little one of Shakira, 44, with Spanish soccer participant Gerard Piqué, 34. They have been married since 2011 and are additionally mother and father to Milan, 8 years outdated.