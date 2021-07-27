Shakira’s youngest son size surprises fans on the networks – Monet

+



Shakira holding the youngest Sasha (left); the dimensions of the kid on the age of 6 (proper) stunned followers (Photo: Instagram)

Colombian singer Shakira posted a photograph of her youngest Sasha, 6, on her Instagram, stunning her followers with the dimensions of her son.

It was sasha’s first picture that the singer posted in virtually a 12 months and her followers have been impressed by the kid’s development at the moment.

Shakira, husband Gerard Piqué and youngsters Sasha and Milan (Photo: Instagram)

The picture reveals Sasha in blue swimming swimsuit subsequent to 2 youngsters on the seashore. “Sasha with her friends and teachers Kai and Hans after her first surf lesson,” the singer captioned the publish.

Singer Shakira along with her husband and youngsters (Photo: Instagram)

In the feedback, a number of followers emphasised the expansion of the kid. “Sasha is huge! How beautiful,” wrote one follower. “You look like a teenager already. They grow up so fast,” mentioned one other. “It looks just like you. Shakirito,” commented a 3rd.

Sasha is the second little one of Shakira, 44, with Spanish soccer participant Gerard Piqué, 34. They have been married since 2011 and are additionally mother and father to Milan, 8 years outdated.