The Cook of Castamar: Where do you know the cast of the Netflix series? – Series news

It has turn into one thing widespread to see nice stars of Spain be ovacionadas right here in Brazil. After all, the collection of such a rustic are very profitable on Netflix, simply see La Casa de Papel, Elite and different viewers phenomena. This time, the plot of the second is The Cook of Castamar, which follows among the many hottest topics on the platform — and the solid additionally seems among the many most researched personalities within the I loveCinema. Come to consider it, let’s introduce you to the principle stars of this nice love story.

Set in Spain throughout the 18th century, the collection follows Clara Belmonte (Michelle Jenner), a younger girl affected by agoraphobia, because the tragic loss of life of her father, accused of a critical betrayal. Until she will get the possibility to turn into a prepare dinner on the mansion of Duke Diego de Castamar (Roberto Enríquez). In flip, the nobleman additionally carries his personal traumas, residing in a reclusive method after shedding his spouse. The two start to strategy, however there are various obstacles to this ardour.

Michelle Jenner as Clara Belmonte

Interpreter of Clara Belmonte at The Cook of Castamar, Michelle Jenner already has nearly 20 years of profession, daughter of additionally actor Miguel Angel Jenner. One of her first standout works was as a voice actor, giving voice to Emma Watson’s Spanish model of Hermione Granger within the Harry Potter franchise. Since then, he has starred in collection similar to Isabel, El Continental and Los Hombres de Paco. Recently additionally voiced the animation Idhún’s Memoirs on Netflix, alongside Itzan Escamilla (elite).

Roberto Enríquez as Duke Diego de Castamar

Veteran actor in Spain, Roberto Enríquez has appeared in a number of worldwide hits. His best-known position is Fabio Martinez in Vis a Vis, a personality he reprised within the spin-off Vis a Vis: El Oasis. He additionally starred in The Pier (with Alvaro Morte de La Casa de Papel), The Disorder That Stayed and All For The Game. In the brand new collection, lives the Duke of Castamar, however had already labored with Michelle Jenner within the movie Desire and Seduction and within the aforementioned Isabel.

Hugo Silva as Enríque de Arcona

Hugo Silva has additionally starred with Michelle Jennifer, with whom he lived a well-known couple in Los Hombres de Paco. Throughout his profession, he has made a number of movies similar to The Passenger Lovers, We Need to Talk, The Red Wire and Only One Lives Once. However, one other peak of his profession was residing Pacino in El Ministerio del Tiempo. Now he performs the manipulating marquis Enríque de Arcona in The Cook of Castamar.

Maxi Iglesias as Francisco Marlango

Before residing the conqueror Count Francisco Marlango in The Cook of Castamar, Maxi Iglesias was already a darling of streaming. On Netflix, he has participated in very various productions similar to Paquita Salas, Ingobernable and the romantic comedy Valeria (take a look at adorocinema!). He additionally lately appeared on Amazon Prime Video, with the collection Missing.

Paula Usero as Elisa Costa

After standing out within the movie El Olivo, launched in 2016; Paula Usero ended up embarking on the world of TV collection. Did Velvet Colección and Amar en Tiempos Revueltos, however achieved notoriety even with the webseries #Luimelia, which goes to its fourth season this yr. in The Cook of Castamar lives the enjoyable Elisa, good friend of the protagonist.