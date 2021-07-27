The Voice bets on Ariana Grande video humor as technique

As promised, on Tuesday (27) the The Voice the United States unveiled the primary promotional video of season 21, which has Ariana Grande debuting on the workforce of coaches. She will enter the competitors with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The first seconds of the video are the identical because the preview launched on Monday. The veteran technicians are sitting in a camp close to the campfire, in a gorgeous forest with a starry sky. It is on this sky that the best star comes: Ariana Grande! She descends from a moon together with her well-known “background falsetto”.

She goes down and meets the others. Kelly Clarksonthen says: “Ariana, I don’t know if you know, but we have a tradition.“. John Legend full: “the new coach always has to sing a song in our camp“.

Aryan, then wasted no time and sang the traditional “Hopelessly Devoted To You“. She rocked the vocals and even the character animals appeared to hear, additionally betting on humor. “This is going to be an amazing season“accomplished Blake Shelton.

Season 21 of The Voice USA will premiere on September 20.

Will Ariana Grande win?

In The Voice, the competitors is just not solely with the contributors, but additionally with the technicians. They assemble their groups and combat for some pupil to take the ultimate prize. Considering Ariana Grande’s excessive recognition, she is more likely to have a bonus in standard voting. But she has sturdy opponents!

Blake Shelton is on the attraction for the reason that first season and accumulates essentially the most wins. All in all, there are 8! Kelly Clarkson You’re not kidding both. Despite getting into season 14, she solely attracts with Adam Levine within the largest variety of victories, with 3 in all. John Legend, for now, solely received as soon as – in addition to all of the others who’ve already taken the trophy.

Check out the rating of successful technicians

Blake Shelton – 8 wins in 20 seasons

Adam Levine – 3 wins in 16 seasons

Kelly Clarkson – 3 wins in 7 seasons

Usher – 1 win in 2 seasons

Pharrell – 1 win in 4 seasons

Christina Aguilera – 1 win in 6 seasons

Alicia Keys – 1 win in 3 seasons

John Legend – 1 win in 5 seasons

Gwen Stefani – 1 win in 5 seasons