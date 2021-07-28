A month after separation, Irina Shayk is seen in new company – Who

+



Alec Maxwell and Irina Shayk (Photo: Grosby Group)

A month and a half after saying the separation of Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper was seen accompanied for the primary time. Last Wednesday (17), the mannequin was photographed in New York, in a park with a pal, the inventive director of British Vogue, Alec Maxwell.

The mannequin arrived on the scene together with her daughter, Lea, 2 years previous, carrying it in a cart. She was later seen chatting and having enjoyable with Alec. At one level, even, she even gave an affectionate hug.

separation

Bradley and Irina’s break up was introduced in early June. Rumors of disaster within the relationship had been circulating because the time of the Oscars 2019, when he reportedly rolled a lemon due to an alleged involvement between Bradley and his romantic couple in A Star is born, Lady Gaga.

Bradley and Irina, who had been collectively for 4 years, ended the connection in a pleasant method and are looking for shared custody of the couple’s daughter, Lea De Seine, of two years. Sought by People to touch upon the explanations for the break up, the actor’s and the Russian high’s aides didn’t reply.

Always discreet about private life, the 2 saved the romance away from the highlight, however with some public appearances, both at official occasions or at household moments with their daughter.

It is rumored that after the tip of the connection, Bradley is concerned with Lady Gaga. Both haven’t commented on these rumors.