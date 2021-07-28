Amazon unveils final trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on a bestseller, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is the brand new Amazon Prime Video sequence and premieres on the platform in August. Nicole Kidman leads the solid.

One of essentially the most anticipated sequence of 2021, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is impressed by the e-book of the identical title by Liane Moriarty, an Australian creator. Presented in 8-episode mini-series, the sequence will debut on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming platform as early as subsequent day August 20, having a manufacturing staff accountable for hits similar to “Big Little Lies” or “The Undoing”.

Filmed in Australia, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place solely in a well being and wellness retreat that guarantees private restoration and transformation. Nine individuals from town, on the lookout for a path to a greater life, be a part of the 10-day resort retreat commanded by Masha. But, trying to revitalize minds and our bodies, the 9 unknowns have no idea what they may discover on this route.

With an expensive solid, the brand new Amazon premiere is led by Nicole Kidman, who can be Masha, the resort’s director. At his aspect, the actress who has received an Oscar and has devoted himself to tv initiatives lately, will even have names like Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving and Asher Keddie.

With an screenplay written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is directed by Jonathan Levine and has govt manufacturing by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari, Blossom Films, Made Up Stories, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty.

The streaming platform will launch three episodes on opening day, with new episodes obtainable every week.

