Angelina Jolie is featured in the trailer for ‘Eternos’, marvel’s new film; Watch

Production is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and is scheduled to premiere in November

Disclosure/Marvel/24.05.2021 Angelina Jolie might be Thena within the Marvel film ‘Eternals’



After a lot expectation, the Marvel Studios launched on Monday, 24, the primary trailer of “Eternal“, movie set to debut in theaters in November this 12 months. The movie tells the story of an immortal alien race known as Eternals who’ve lived on Earth for 1000’s of years hiding their powers, however that is about to alter. The actor Richard Madden Interprets Ikaris, the almighty chief of the Eternals who can fly, hearth cosmic power rays from the eyes and in addition has an excellent energy. Already an actress Angelina Jolie Interprets Thena, a warrior who can create any weapon from cosmic power. In the trailer you may see extra clearly the characterization of the Hollywood star and followers weren’t disenchanted. The artist’s identify is among the many most talked about subjects on the planet on Monday on Twitter.

“Angelina Jolie in The Eternals, Doctor. That was the reason for my collapse,” joked one follower. “Angelina Jolie as Maleficent is simply perfect and now she is even more playing Thena in Eternals,” commented one other. “Marvel Studios has just released the first official trailer of Eternals and my suspicions have been confirmed: the world is Angelina Jolie, we only live in it. What a woman,” added one other. The movie is directed by Chloé Zhao, who received the 2021 Academy Award for “Nomadland” and have become the second lady to take the statuette within the Category Best Direction. As highlighted by the Variety, Lauren Ridloff will play Makkari, the primary deaf superhero within the Marvel Universe; already Brian Tyree Henry might be Phatos, the primary assumedly homosexual superhero. Also within the forged are Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, often known as the Black Knight.

