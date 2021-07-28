Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t want kids involved in her candidacy for California governor

supplied Caitlyn Jenner introduced that she’s going to run as governor of California within the upcoming elections, no member of the Kardashian-Jenner household has commented on it.

But in an interview with THE CBS present, This Morning, the 71-year-old actuality star, who has already claimed to be in remedy to just accept his age, defined why: she merely requested all of them to remain out of her new political universe.

“I talked to all my kids and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want a tweet, I don’t want you to get involved – that’s my business,'” Caitlyn stated.

Host Anthony Mason requested, “Did you ask them not to get involved?”.

“Yes,” Caitlyn confirmed. “Not to get involved at all,” he says.

“I said if anyone asks in the media something – because they’re also in the media – I told them to answer ‘no comment’, they’ll ask me,” Caitlyn added.

Recently a paparazzo requested Kris Jenner if she supported Caitlyn’s candidacy, however she obtained within the automobile with out answering.

Political marketing campaign

Caitlyn Jenner does not rule out getting into American politics. According to native media, she is reflecting on the thought of operating for governor of California within the upcoming elections.

The actuality star, kris jenner’s ex, is considering launching her candidacy, benefiting from republicans are livid about immigration and tax insurance policies.

Citing sources, Jenner can be assisted by Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, as the 2 labored along with the American Unity Fund, which offers with LGBTQ+ points.

Connoisseurs of the topic instructed the New York Post that Jenner is contemplating launching right into a political profession, regardless of having acknowledged in early 2021 that he wouldn’t accomplish that.

A rep for Jenner stated in a press release earlier this 12 months after the rumors:

“Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy to do the work she has done promoting LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children.”



