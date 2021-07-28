Cardi B praises anitta’s new clip: ‘I’m proud of her’ | Famous

Anitta is highly effective right here or wherever on this planet and already has one in all his favourite artists as his well-known fan, Cardi B. This Friday, 30/4, the American rapper was questioned on social networks by a follower if she preferred the brand new music of the Brazilian singer, “Girl From Rio”, and he or she not solely responded, but in addition praised.
“Yes, I like it! I’m very proud of her,” cardi B stated.
It is price remembering that final 12 months, Anitta and Cardi B shared the vocals on the music “Me Gusta”, together with Myke Towers. At the time, the Brazilian didn’t cover the enjoyment of getting the participation of the American rapper within the music: “Yes, my manager made the best surprise of my life.”
About the clip of “Girl From Rio”, one of many topics that’s giving what to speak about is the kiss that Anitta provides a boy within the video. The fortunate man is called Tiago Alves, is a soccer participant and was raised within the neighborhood of Realengo, within the West Zone of Rio. In a publish on the networks, he thanked for taking part within the clip:
“I want to thank the invitation of this amazing artist, and say that it was a pleasure to participate in this sensational clip. Congratulations, Anitta!”
