Diplo reveals “lost” he took from Justin Bieber in 2017 and viralizes on TikTok – watch!

Do you assume that solely we mere mortals take a “lost” from folks? Well then, you are very improper! DJ Diplo revealed final week an “out” that took from none apart from Justin Bieber, by way of textual content message! According to main lazer’s musician, they might have met at a celebration in 2017 within the United States, and exchanged contacts, however when it got here time to speak to the Canadian… It was a mistake! Kkkk The video was printed on TikTok and already has over 7 million views.

In jest, Diplo wrote within the title “At least I didn’t take a ghosting”– that is once you’re ignored by somebody. In the photographs, the DJ seems with a critical expression and reveals the messages exchanged with the singer within the background. “Hey, Biebs, it’s Wes! It was great to have interacted with you last night.”, wrote the DJ, whose actual identify is Thomas Wesley Pentz. Detail, the contact was saved as “Singer from afterparty”, one thing like “singer of the after party”, in addition to folks like us after having fun with the evening, you recognize?! Kkkk

What he did not count on is that he would get a message saying it was a mistake, and that he was supposedly texting another person’s quantity: “Hey, this isn’t the Biebs. I think someone gave you the wrong number. I’m sorry, i’m. “Drugs”, reacted the member of the trio Major Lazer.

But that is the place a plot twist like that comes from! Four years later, Justin Bieber would ship him a message, from that very same quantity that may have been “cheating.” “Hey, is it Justin, did you get those vocals I sent you the other day?”, wrote the voice of “Peaches”. sure, folks, the world actually goes round! It’s that saying, “Is it too late now to say sorry?” kkkk Watch:

@diploat least I wasn’t ghosted♬ Don’t Be Afraid (feat. Jungle) – Diplo & Damian Lazarus

It is price remembering that the duo has already joined forces within the songs “Where Are Ü Now” and “Cold Water”, however tik tok customers haven’t forgiven the Canadian singer. The crowd is powerful for the DJ to present again and reply to the message saying that Justin despatched a message to the improper quantity! “Your turn to tell ‘Justin’ that he got the wrong number“amused Pamela Flores. Other profiles are shocked that the 2 maintain the identical quantity for lengthy 4 years, made that’s troublesome even for many who will not be well-known … “Did he really have the same number for four years?”, requested person Jesiloo.

Some commented that what occurred is why folks ought to save textual content messages and joked about how Diplo saved Justin’s telephone e book contact. “And that’s why you save your messages”commented Josh Boehm. “‘Singer of the after party’. Wonderful,” performed Dana Marlowe.