KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she split from Scott Disick; Watch!

Time to place the playing cards on the desk… The last season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has reserved many revelations. In the reunion particular, attended by all of the sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian will open the sport about what motivated her to place an finish to the connection with Scott Disick. In an excerpt of the teaser launched as we speak (9), the firstborn of the household confirmed that using poisonous substances was essential of their choice.

The present, scheduled to debut on June 17, shall be led by Andy Cohen, who will revisit the household’s defining moments, together with the top of Kourt and Scott’s relationship. “Do you think your relationship would have taken a different turn if you hadn’t shared so much about it?”, requested presenter. “Probably! But I think substance abuse was the deciding factor,” handed it to Kardashian.

Disick, who’s now additionally a part of the attraction, agreed: “I was very irresponsible”. Between comings and goings, the then couple separated for good in 2015. They are dad and mom to Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick. Andy Cohen additionally took the chance to ask if Kourtney Kardashian had the “blessing” of his ex for his relationship with Travis Barker, drummer of Blink 182. Scott is at present courting mannequin Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19. The reply to the query was aired for the viewers to take a look at when the episode aired within the United States. Check:

Continues after Advertising

Throughout all these years when “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is on the air, Scott Disick has by no means hidden his battle in opposition to drug habit and alcohol. So a lot in order that within the present season of the fact present, Kourtney stars in a second of concern on the leak of a photograph of her ex contained in the rehab clinic by which he was admitted final 12 months. “Whoever leaked this information should be pretty ashamed of himself. Everyone deserves to be able to deal with their past traumas with privacy. He was completely violated,” complained concerning the firstborn of the household.