Netflix increases prices in Brazil from this Thursday; plans reach R$ 55.90

SAO PAULO – Netflix introduced that it’ll readjust from This Thursday (22) the costs of its subscription plans in Brazil. The new values vary from R$ 25.90 to R$ 55.90.

The change applies to each new subscribers and previous streaming clients. According to the corporate, present subscribers can be notified of the change within the subsequent 30 days and may have a month to resolve whether or not or to not change their plans. The actual date of communication will rely on every subscriber’s billing cycle.

With the adjustment, the essential plan (one display), goes from R$ 21.90 to R$ 25.90; the usual plan (two screens, full HD video high quality), goes from R$ 32.90 to R$ 39.90; and the premium plan (4 screens, video high quality in Ultra HD, HDR, Dolby Atmos), rises from R $ 45.90 to R $ 55.90.

“We believe that people have more choices than ever before and are committed to delivering an even better experience to our subscribers. With this, we will continue to offer the best content, between movies and series, as well as a wide variety of genres,” the corporate wrote in a press release.

Netflix additionally stresses that it gives three plan choices, “so people can choose a price within their needs.” The final worth adjustment in Brazil had been made in March 2019.

The firm has been gaining extra competitors available in the market with the arrival of recent streams comparable to Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney +.

Fewer new subscribers

Last Tuesday (20), Netflix launched its outcomes for the second quarter of 2021.

In the interval, the streaming big posted income of $7.3 billion, in step with analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The variety of new clients, nevertheless, got here in under forecast. There had been 209 million paid subscriptions, including 1.54 million new subscribers, in comparison with the anticipated 1.75 million, in response to knowledge from Factset.

The results of new subscribers appears to be like even worse when positioned subsequent to the positive factors made initially of the pandemic, when the corporate added greater than 10 million new subscribers within the second quarter of 2020. Thus, the outcome was the worst for 1 / 4 within the firm’s historical past. Read extra right here.

In the discharge of the outcomes, the corporate was optimistic in regards to the subsequent checklist of contents, which was postponed to the second half of this yr and to the start of 2022.

In the second half, Netflix hopes to launch new seasons of common sequence comparable to “Sex Education”, “The Witcher” and “You”, in addition to movies comparable to “Red Notice” starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and “Don’t Look Up”, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

