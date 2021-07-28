Shakira in Brazil? Journalist confirms singer’s coming for 2023

The data is from journalist José Norberto Flesch, who confirmed the singer’s passing between February and March 2023.

Even with the pandemic scenario nonetheless taking place, some artists are already with their dates scheduled to land within the nation. This is the case of the singer Shakira, which goals to place Brazil on its 2023 live performance route.

The data is from the journalist Jose Norberto Flesch, recognized for bringing early and first-hand bulletins of occasions round right here. He reported the colombian’s coming by means of his YouTube channel, examine beneath:

Shakira in Brazil in 2023

According to the video, the Shakira ought to put Brazil on its route of exhibits and intends to move by means of right here between the months of February and March 2023. The actual dates are nonetheless being studied for additional launch.

With a single lately launched from its long-awaited Comeback, we are able to anticipate new songs within the upcoming performances of the singer within the nation. If you have not heard it but, take a look at the primary English-language track from Shakira after a very long time targeted solely on Spanish (your pure language), “Don’t Wait Up”:

“El Dorado World Tour”

The most up-to-date passage of the artist right here in Brazil was in 2018, along with her “El Dorado World Tour”, for dissemination of the album of the identical identify launched in May 2017. At the time, the Shakira handed by means of the cities of São Paulo and Porto Alegre. In whole, there have been 54 displays.

This tour of yours was recorded and have become a documentary. Released on January 13, 2019, “Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour” will be checked on HBO channels.

