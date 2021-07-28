Shakira is compared to Viih Tube by new look: “15 years”

On Wednesday (28), the Colombian singer Shakira, 44, left the online ecupised by sharing a click on of his new look. At the time, the singer squandered her thick thighs in a mini gown, reaching nearly 2 million likes and receiving hundreds of constructive feedback.

“Ready to leave home to go to my first face-to-face studio session to meet with some amazing collaborators thanks to safety measures and vaccines. I can’t wait!”, revealed the singer, who quickly guarantees to launch her new studio album.

Already within the feedback, followers left a bathe of reward for the interpreter of ‘Waka’s Waka and in contrast her to a Brazilian lady. “You look like a little girl from high school.” shot a fan. “Viih Tube has won a twin sister”, commented one other admirer. “Shakira never tire of being perfect”, highlighted one other follower.

It is value remembering that the singer is making nice success on the internet together with his new music video subsequent to the group The Black Eyed Peas. Rescuing academy steps from the Nineteen Nineties, the Colombian has been considered greater than 400 million occasions on YouTube with the recording.