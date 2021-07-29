After Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson talks about bringing Emily Blunt to Black Adam · Rolling Stone

Felipe Grutter (supervised by Yolanda Reis) Published on 07/28/2021 at 08:59

After starring Jungle Cruise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talked about bringing Emily Blunt for a future movie of Black Adam, anti-hero of DC Comics, in accordance with data from the Collider. The actor joked about it in an interview to advertise the movie, which launches subsequent Thursday, 29.

“You will be the Betty WhiteI’m sure. It’s going to be amazing, everybody’s going to love it. Look, I sent the Emily several pictures from the set of Black Adam, and obviously she has a great relationship with Jaume Collet-Saw, who is our director in Jungle Cruise and who made the film of the anno Domini too,” joked the star within the dialog.

The Rock additionally spoke in regards to the historical past of her colleague’s performing profession: “I have always been very, very impressed with the choices of Emily. I knew her better and we became best friends, I can look back and see something as important as that: she refused, responsible for putting her in today’s position.”

then Emily Blunt revealed whether or not he would be capable to take part in a superhero film, whether or not from the Marvel or anno Domini. “It’s always about the story and being able to play a character I haven’t done yet. I haven’t felt inclined to do it before, but I don’t refuse to do it at all. It was never the right time, or the right project,” defined the artist.

in Jungle Cruise we accompany an journey filled with emotion by way of the Amazon guided by the Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and by the researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt). The English Lily asks for the companies of Frank to information her downstream on his boat, in an effort to uncover a millenary tree with distinctive therapeutic properties, highly effective sufficient to remodel drugs.

