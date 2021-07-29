Anitta poses with Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband and friends in Miami

Currently, Anitta resides in Miami due to her skilled schedule. Now, because the Covid-19 is already managed in some locations within the United States, agglomerations are already allowed.

And properly, we all know how our carioca muse loves just a little reunion. With this, she was seen with none apart from Marc Anthony, ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. The couple stayed collectively from 2004 to 2014, and are mother and father to twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz.

Continues after promoting Ad couldn’t be uploaded

(Photo: Reproduction)

In the picture with Anitta, the muse seems with two different buddies and businessman Dave Grutman. Check:

Anitta comes up with balenciaga look valued at R$ 14,000

On Tuesday (20), Anitta gave the air of his grace displaying his look of the model Balenciaga. The carioca muse got here up with a truck with the brand of the model, which is presently valued at R $ 6.325, as a result of it’s with 30% low cost. The authentic worth of the piece is R$ 9,036.

The shoe, in flip, is a cave considerably unique, and is valued at at least R $ 7622. It’s for many who can proper! Check out the costs after which how Anitta was porting Balenciaga!

(Photo: Farfetch Playback)

(Photo: Farfetch Playback)

(Photo: Reproduction)

actress says Anitta has received R $ 9 million in OnlyFans

At the start of the yr, Anitta adhered to the pattern that conquered the well-known and opened an OnlyFans account. And apparently becoming a member of the social community did properly for the singer’s pocket. According to actress Elisa Sanches, the voice of Girl From Rio has earned greater than R $ 9 million on the platform.

“She has reached a very large audience, she has a super diverse talent. She’s always making audiences of all generations and countries like her. So can you imagine a person of this repercussion, suddenly doing a nude? The repercussion will be much higher, and the profit will be much higher too”, mentioned the actress in a latest interview with podcast BarbaCast.

Elisa Sanches mentioned she would not thoughts the success of celebrities on the platform and says she believes it is truthful what they make. “We humans want to see what we don’t usually see, so they deserve that financial return.”

Gui Araújo says don’t keep in mind anal tattoo of Anitta

In an interview with Mauricio Meirelles at RedeTV!the influencer Gui Araujo determined to open the sport in regards to the intense relationship lived with Anitta. “I didn’t date her, I got married the other day”. The couple took over the romance in mid-May final yr and spent a part of the quarantine collectively. “With this cancellation no one could leave the house. Exam goes, exam comes, when you saw the person, you could no longer let go of them”, he says, who lived with the singer for about 4 months.

Maurício Meirelles and Gui Araújo in chat. (PHOTO: Reproduction)

On Monday (19), will air the chat with the presenter of “It was Bad”. The former participant of the “Vacation with Ex” reveals to have exchanged nudes with Anitta. “I sent it and sent it right”, he declares, who additionally commented on the singer’s intimate tattoo. “If I saw it, I don’t remember”. Although he has already despatched horny photographs, influenced says he isn’t adept on the apply as a result of he’s afraid of the pictures falling on the web. “I don’t command, because I’m too tattooed. If there’s anything there [todo mundo reconhece]. I’ve had that fear for a long time.”Confesses.

CHECK MORE: “What is Greek kiss?”, bomb on the internet after Juliette and Anitta controversy

Find out what’s written on Anitta’s anus tattoo

Missus does it like this! That Anitta is daring is not any secret to anybody, nonetheless, now she has overcome all daring and received a tattoo on the anus. It seems like a lie, however it’s not.

Well, we’ll inform you what’s written on that fairly secret tattoo. According to the location Metropolis, the singer would have written “I luv u“an American slang time period, which suggests ‘I like you’.

The singer even posted on his profile on the social community OnlyFans, and the video leaked on the internet and is pumping. On her Instagram, Anitta joked: “Who has c* is afraid or has tattoo“In the caption she added: “Which one do I have?“. Check out the video under:

SEE MORE: Site exposes file on alleged betrayals of Nego do Borel; Check!