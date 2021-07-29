Cardi B hits out at accusations of queerbaiting and talks about bisexuality – WHO

+



Card B (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Cardi B used Twitter on the afternoon of Friday (23) to again up the accusations that it could queerbating of their publications. The rapper stated she’s bisexual and has so much to speak about about her relationship with ladies.

The artist was quoted, together with Ariana Grande, Nick JonasMadonna Billie Eilish, amongst others, in a matter of Rolling Stone. In the report, the journal cites the accusations to artists of utilizing “gay bait” to draw LGBTQIA+ audiences.

“I’m married, but I have a lot to talk about about my bisexuality and my experiences with women. Suddenly, ‘queerbaiting’ is a word that everyone starts to use,” Cardi countered.

“I don’t like that word. I feel there’s a lot of pressure on artists to talk about their sexualities and experiences, that they may not be comfortable talking about. If a woman kisses another in a clip, does that mean she has to show her videos and messages with other women?” he requested.

The rapper is married to the rapper additionally offset. They have already got Kulture Kiari, who was born in August 2019, and expect one other child collectively.

Publication of Cardi B (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)