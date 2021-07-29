Fast & Furious, Batman and MCU: What are the longest franchises in film history?

Fast & Furious, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Batman, Godzilla, 007 and Evil Innovation are within the race, however which one has extra films? Check out our checklist!

Fast & Furious, Marvel and DC are a few of right now’s most profitable franchises, competing towards one another for field workplace numbers in addition to the biggest variety of movies. But all of them lose ugly (or virtually!) to different sagas which were within the movie trade for years. Some have endured for many years at an inexpensive tempo; others have grown exponentially in recent times. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for instance, has spawned almost as many movies in 13 years because the James Bond franchise in 59 years. Fast & Furious 9: Have you seen these references to the opposite movies within the franchise? Fast & Furious just isn’t right now’s greatest franchise Fast & Furious 9 marks the return of Don Toretto (Vin Diesel) and firm on the large screens after a protracted wait. In addition to bringing again the franchise’s beloved characters and unbelievable motion scenes, the manufacturing leaves some open questions that should be answered within the subsequent function movie. If you thought ten films for Fast & Furious (together with the hobbs & shaw spin-off) had been many for 20 years of franchise, you did not see something. The saga of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) will come to an finish in his eleventh movie, even promising different spin-offs, but doesn’t come near the quantity of function movies from sagas akin to Star Wars, Halloween, 007 and Godzilla. Check beneath the checklist, in descending order. Fast & Furious: What would the Brazilian solid of the franchise appear like?

Invocation of Evil – 8 films Warner Bros. The Invocation of Evil franchise has been with us for eight years, with eight movies launched since 2013. The most up-to-date chapter, Invocation of Evil 3: The Order of the Devil, premiered in June in theaters. Not to say that no less than two extra movies are in progress, so prepare for extra paranormal occasions alongside Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Deadly Games – 9 films Lionsgate Another horror franchise that accumulates a number of chapters is Deadly Games, with 9 movies up to now (together with the latest Spiral – The Legacy of Deadly Games, launched in June this yr). What started with a low-budget thriller set virtually fully in a single location turned a bigger and extra advanced plot. So a lot in order that Jigsaw turned an icon of contemporary terror and for a number of years there was a brand new film popping out yearly.

Planet of the Apes – 9 films twentieth Century Fox Based on a 1963 French e book, the Planet of the Apes franchise has spawned 9 movies over 49 years: the unique 5 within the Nineteen Sixties and Nineteen Seventies, Tim Burton’s 2001 remake Planet of the Apes, and the reboot collection consisting of three movies up to now. The most up-to-date was launched in 2017, specializing in the protagonist Caesar.

Fast & Furious – 10 films Universal Pictures The Fast & Furious franchise is likely one of the hottest and worthwhile on this planet. The mixture of automotive racing, with snare-sharp scenes and the household contact has introduced us a complete of ten movies in 20 years (together with the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off). The saga of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) will come to an finish in Fast & Furious 11, however the franchise ought to win extra spin-offs, one among them specializing in feminine characters.

Dc Extended Universe – 10 films The DC Extended Universe (or DCEU) has launched ten movies up to now, in a seven-year interval. It all began with Man of Steel in 2014, till Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, and Justice League – Snyder Cut, debuting aside on HBO Max in 2021. Many different tasks are underway, together with Suicide Squad and The Flash. It is price noting that we don’t rely movies akin to Joker and the unpublished The Batman, as a result of they don’t seem to be a part of DCEU, however moderately the DC Multiverse, additionally explored by the studio.

Harry Potter Universe – 10 films Warner Bros. The Harry Potter saga has left many individuals within the temper to review at Hogwarts. While books and movies adopted seven years of the lives of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson) and firm, the seventh and last chapter of the story was divided into two movies, totaling eight movies in 10 years. Five years later, the spin-off collection Fantastic Beasts arrived in theaters, which up to now has spawned two movies, with three extra function movies deliberate.

Star Wars – 11 films This must be comparatively simple to calculate: three trilogies of the Skywalker saga equate to 9 movies, plus the spin-offs Rogue One and Han Solo, equal to a complete of 11 Star Wars function movies. Star Wars was launched in 1977, whereas the latest chapter, The Skywalker Ascension, premiered in 2019. It’s 42 years in a galaxy far, far-off, and it comes round, with a number of spin-offs.

Halloween – 11 films One of essentially the most enduring horror franchises is Halloween, a traditional of the subgenre “slasher”, with 11 movies. Created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill within the Nineteen Eighties, the saga featured the enduring Michael Myers, a masked murderer who silently peeks into the city of Haddonfield on Halloween night time. The manufacturing gained a reboot by Rob Zombie in 2007, earlier than the unique timeline was revisited with Halloween in 2018, with the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, who will star in two extra movies earlier than leaving the collection.

Spider-Man – 12 films Although it’s presently a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man deserves its personal point out. For years, the hero was a separate entity. It all began in 1977, with Spider-Man made for tv. Two extra TV movies adopted, in addition to a Japanese movie in 1978. Then got here the three movies starring Tobey Maguire within the 2000s, adopted by the 2 movies starring Andrew Garfield. Since then, Tom Holland has taken on the mantle in Spider-Man: Back dwelling and Away from Home, and The Head of Web nonetheless gained an animated model that gained the Oscar. The complete: 12 films. A thirteenth launch, Spider-Man: No Return Home, debuts in 2021.

Batman – 13 films Warner Bros. Whether Batman movies are included in DCEU or not, it is a a lot debated problem. What we do know is that Batman has longer than all of the “officers” of dceu put collectively, with essentially the most numerous interpreters. This brings us to a complete of 13 movies, beginning in 1943 with Batman and together with the animated variations of 1993 and Lego Batman. With the exception of Batman Vs Superman, we don’t take into account movies that aren’t “solo” of the hero or should not have their identify within the title, akin to Justice League. Soon, this checklist will improve with The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

X-Men – 13 films The X-Men belong to Marvel, however they haven’t but been included within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to allow them to be counted individually. The franchise reaches 13 movies, together with main X-Men function movies, in addition to the Wolverine trilogy, the 2 Deadpool movies and the spin-off The New Mutants. All launched over a 20-year interval.

Friday 13 – 12 films Jason Voorhees is one other of essentially the most notorious horror film killers of all time, however he does not even present up the primary Friday the thirteenth (until you are counting that unbelievable bounce ing scare on the finish). The franchise continued from Camp Crystal Lake to Manhattan to area. Jason returned to face one other icon in Freddy vs. Jason earlier than the franchise was remade in 2009. Since then, Jason has not returned to screens as a consequence of copyright points and look that simply missed one for Friday the thirteenth to have 13 films!

Star Trek – 13 films Appropriately, the Star Trek franchise lived lengthy and affluent. Beginning in 1979, it has spawned 13 movies in 37 years, with a potential new movie presently underneath improvement. If you rely all of the TV collection (live-action and animated), it is truly the longest franchise in historical past.

Marvel Cinematic Universe – 24 movies Marvel With 24 movies (and counting), the Marvel Cinematic Universe is betting excessive to succeed in the highest. It all began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man and, within the meantime, Avengers: Ultimatum surpassed Avatar because the highest-grossing movie of all time, though Avatar took the submit once more because of a re-release. But Marvel will quickly be on the high of this checklist, with 10 extra movies (presumably 12 with Blade and Fantastic Four) launched by 2023.

007 – 25 films In the land of main movie franchises, 007 nonetheless reigns supreme. No Time to Die would be the twenty fifth james bond movie, performed by a number of actors in 59 years, with the franchise starting in 1962 with Dr No and Sean Connery. Although Daniel Craig has stated that No Time to Die might be his final time as Bond, the spy himself does not appear able to retire anytime quickly.