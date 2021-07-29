Film about Princess Diana leads Venice film festival

“Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion, “Madres Paralelas”, by Pedro Almodóvar, and the flip of Kristen Stewart just like the Princess Diana, in “Spencer”, are among the many movies vying for the primary prize of the Venice Festival between 1 and 11 September.

The world’s oldest movie competition, thought of a showcase for Oscar nominees because the awards season approaches, hopes to welcome Hollywood celebrities once more after a diminished version in 2020.

New Zealander Campion, often known as “The Piano,” will current her drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a sadistic ranch proprietor who launches a marketing campaign in opposition to a younger widow, performed by Kirsten Dunst in Twenties Montana.

The Spanish Almodóvar met with one among his favourite actresses, Penelope Cruz, in “Madres Paralelas”, and “Spencer”, chilean director Pablo Larraín, revolves round a weekend within the early Nineteen Nineties when Diana determined to separate from Prince Charles.

These movies then among the many 21 of the primary competitors, which incorporates the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal with “The Lost Daughter”, primarily based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, and “The Hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino — one among 5 Italian movies that may attempt to take the Golden Lion.

Ridley Scott’s medieval epic, “The Last Duel”, with Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, and denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune”, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will debut in Venice however out of competitors.