Fortnite triggers another timer that can mark the start of a major event

Recently, the Epic Games launched the replace v17.21 in direction of Fortnite, however the largest shock was the countdown within the foyer of the sport. The stopwatch will shut on August 6, at 7:05 p.m., and should mark the beginning of one other main occasion within the Battle Royale.

So far, we have no idea what’s going to come to the sport, however the writer mentions that “an unusual alien ship is hovering over the Devastation… The O.I. classifies it as “uncommon” because it doesn’t seem to be belligerent. The organization believes that her purpose will be revealed very soon“.

Continues after promoting Ad couldn’t be uploaded

in tweet, we will see the primary glances on the revised areas of the Slurpy Swamp, Corny Complex and Coral Castle, which will likely be affected by an alien assault and can find yourself as low-gravity areas. There are additionally rumors that the sport will host an incredible present in-game of singer Ariana Grande, well-known pop singer, much like these already carried out by Travis Scott and Marshmello.

There isn’t any affirmation from Epic in the meanwhile, so it stays to attend for the tip of the rely or for a disclosure from the writer earlier than the date. There is one more rumor suggesting that the subsequent season of the title will make a crossover with Stranger Things, a Netflix sequence. What do you consider that?