Gorky and Zebu create feat. by Cardi B with Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano

The relationship between Cardi B and the double Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano it might appear unusual at first, however it already exists. So a lot in order that the music producer zebu and the DJ Gorky created a feat. past the rapper’s humorous with the backcountry!

The concept of the imaginary partnership was due to the 30-year anniversary of Zezé and Luciano. For this, they determined to unite songs in Spanish of the duo with “Up” of Cardi B.

the mash up mixes the nation ballad with a contact of lure whereas interspersing between the voices of the backcountry with the rapper. Check:

Only the feat. it isn’t random in any respect! That’s as a result of greater than as soon as Cardi B demonstrated his style for the outdated nation sufferer via social networks!

The most up-to-date was in December 2020, when the rapper appeared listening “All over again“of the double nation, when declaring to overlook her husband offset on Instagram Stories.

In the file, the singer seems singing the lyrics of the track, which says:

“I want it all over again

Feel your body sweaty and wet with kisses

I always want more

Oh, how I want more”

And he additionally wrote the next caption: “I can’t wait to get home and hug you, offset“. It is price saying that “All over again” is a success by the duo recorded in 1993.

Do not take care of Cardi B kkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/u3PyQjjVJC — Victor Oliveira (@victoroliveira) December 12, 2020

Too uncommon, proper! Have you ever puzzled if an actual partnership comes up?

