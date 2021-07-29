Hollywood actors’ weirdest quirks

Do you may have any superstitions? Well, Hollywood actors have theirs too – and imagine me, they are often simply as bizarre as ours.
Showing beneath who values good luck and likes to cling to the supernatural to guard themselves from the hazards of life, we put together the record beneath.
Read additionally:
1 – Brad Pitt
In an interview, Brad Pitt revealed it has some meaningless crazes. “If I’m driving on the road and I’ve made a mistake, I don’t make a comeback, I have to keep going forward. I can’t reverse. I don’t know why. I don’t like walking backwards,” he mentioned.
2 – Megan Fox
Megan Fox can solely fly round listening to Britney Spears songs. In an interview with the Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress clarified that she managed to lose her worry of loss of life throughout a flight with the assistance of the singer. ” (When I was scared on the plane), I would put on a song that I knew I wouldn’t die. That to me was Britney Spears! Like the songs from when I was young, just like the album ‘Oops I Did It Again’,” he mentioned.
Download the Yahoo Mail app in lower than 1 min and obtain all of your emails in 1 place solely
Follow Yahoo Life and Style in Google News
3 – James McAvoy
During a press convention, James McAvoy revealed that he typically says the phrase “White Rabbit” to the primary individual he sees on the primary day of every month. Why is that? He by no means defined.
4 – Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston is one other actress who could be very afraid of airplane. To face the phobia, she developed a craze: everybody who climbs an plane, she steps first along with her proper foot and pats the bodyshop to deliver good luck.
5 – Benício del Toro
Benício del Toro at all times walks together with his metallic and wooden ring. The merchandise will not be solely model: the actor normally makes use of it to hit the wooden each time he must scare away unhealthy luck.
Listen to Pod Watch, Yahoo film podcast, and sequence: