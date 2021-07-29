Jeffrey Wright is the know-it-all Watchman on the poster of What If…?

the Marvel Studios launched at this time (28) a person poster of the character Watcher (known as The Watcher or The Observer) for the animated sequence What If…? which arrives in August at Disney+.

“What would happen if… had Spider-Man’s Uncle alive?” “What Would Happen If… The HULK Had the Brain of Bruce Banner”?,”What Would Happen If… The Chapter America Had Not Been Frozen”? ,“What Would Happen If… Thor’s Hammer Was Found by a Woman”?

MCU actors comparable to, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Neal McDonough, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Natalie Portman, David Dastmalchian, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Toby Jones, Djimon Hounsou, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Rooker and Chris Sullivan, will return and lend their voices to the animated variations.

MARVEL STUDIOS RELEASES PHOTOS FROM THE ANIMATED SERIES WHAT IF…? FOR DISNEY+!

What If…? premieres August 11 at Disney+.