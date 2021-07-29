Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles to stay with Ben Affleck, magazine says – Monet

+



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez bought a while on her schedule to get again to relaxation in Los Angeles – and, breaking, take pleasure in extra time with Ben Affleck, her ex-fiance.

According to a supply within the American journal People, the 51-year-old actress and singer traveled to the Californian metropolis earlier this week. “Jennifer was in Los Angeles for a few days. She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their trip to Montana,” the contact mentioned.

“It’s a complicated situation, since they live so far from each other,” he added. “But the two seem committed to making things work.”

The supply additionally commented that J-Lo – who introduced his divorce from former baseball participant Alex Rodriguez final month – “is doing well.” “She seems very happy and excited about her future,” he mentioned.

Actress, singer and host Jennifer Lopez and former baseball participant Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Instagram)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bought engaged within the early 2000s (Photo: NY Daily News through Getty Images)

Just over per week in the past, Lopez and Affleck had been noticed on a romantic journey to the U.S. state of Montana. According to the newspaper Daily Mail, who revealed the pictures captured by paparazzi, the concept of the tour was the 48-year-old actor, who ended his relationship with artist Ana de Armas not too long ago.

The ‘Justice League’ star started courting J-Lo in 2002. They bought engaged the next 12 months, however finally determined to separate up in 2004.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Instagram)

Ben Affleck as Batman (Photo: Disclosure)

After the breakup, Affleck ended up marrying actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids: Violet, 15; Samuel, of 9; and Seraphina, 12. They divorced in 2017.

Lopez, for his half, exchanged alliances with musician Marc Anthony, his longtime good friend. Parents of twins Emme and Maximilian, 13, separated in 2014.

Actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck with their three kids: Violet, Seraphina and Sam (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)