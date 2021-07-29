Kylie Jenner on Stormi future take on her brand: “If she wants to” – Who

+



Stormi Webster steals the scene and squanders sympathy on Kylie Jenner’s lap (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Kylie Jenner’s 23-year-old empire is on the disposal of 3-year-old Stormi, and he or she should determine whether or not to simply accept it. In an interview with TMRW journal the businesswoman talks about motherhood, explaining that she hopes to in the future move her model Kylie Cosmetics, launched in 2015, to the small.

“Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart, kind and motivated. Maybe she’ll take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to,” Jenner instructed the journal. “Becoming a mother was the biggest change for me. I grew up a lot as a person and i keep growing every day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can be,” he added.

The magnificence mogul, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, additionally tells what it is wish to see her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters set a very good instance for her.

“Growing up seeing my older sisters and my mother was just amazing. Seeing as how my mother deals with the balance between motherhood and business, she is simply the most accomplished woman I know. My mother did a very good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass this on to Stormi, to be strong and independent,” he stated.