LEGO figures may have revealed Spider-Man’s spoiler in What If…?

Marvel’s new mini figures, Lego, could have confirmed data involving Spider-Man and Scarlet Sorceress, within the animated collection What If…?.

According to the descriptions, the hero’s determine seems listed as ‘Zombie Hunter Spider-Man’, one thing like ‘Spider-Man Zombie Hunter’. This is usually a appreciable clue, if we think about that he comes up combating Wanda within the official trailer.

Continues after promoting Ad couldn’t be uploaded

This may additionally clarify why Elizabeth Olsen didn’t earn credit within the voice solid of the animated collection, which premieres subsequent month.

So LEGO formally lists this model of Peter Parker as “zombie hunter Spider-Man” so I feel that explains why Olsen is not listed within the voice solid pic.twitter.com/PxAdgVzHWM — Lunwi the Conqueror (@Lunwi88) July 26, 2021

What If…?

What If…? is the primary official animation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Source: Marvel Studios)

the Marvel Cinematic Universe will lastly discover the animation with the upcoming collection What If…?, primarily based on the comedian ebook collection What Would Happen If …?Of Marvel Comics. The animated collection of Marvel Studios is definitely a parallel rereading of the Mcu, by which Uatu, the Watchman, Jeffrey Wright, tells various variations of the universe that we all know within the greater than 10 years of the franchise.

That manner, we’ll see alternate variations of the characters we all know, like a Peggy Carter with the supersoldier’s serum, a T’Challa as StarLord, and a Tony Stark who rides an Iron Man from the scabs of Sakaar. Below is the complete listing of confirmed returns from the collection:

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark

David Dastmalchian as Kurt

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Jeff Goldblum as Grand Master

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Djimon Hounsou as Korath

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger

Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Michael Rooker as Yondu

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Chris Sullivan as Taserface

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Stanley Tucci as Dr. Abraham Erskine

Taika Waititi as Korg

Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Stephen Strange, Carol Danvers, in addition to Taneleer Tiva the Collector, and Howard the Duck had been additionally confirmed within the animation. What has not been made official is whether or not Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Benicio del Toro and Seth Green will return to present voice to their respective characters.

What If…? arrives within the Disney+ catalog on August 11, 2021.