Mother Parallels | New collaboration between Pedro Almodóvar and Penelope Cruz wins teaser

The first teaser of “Parallel Madres”, manufacturing that marks the eighth collaboration between the director Pedro Almodóvar and the actress Penelope Cruz. Watch above.

The lengthy partnership between Almodóvar and Cruz has already received awards. with “All about My Mother”, the director took the Academy Award for Best International Film in 1999. Cruz acquired the Award for Best Actress at Cannes for her work in “Volver”. Your different tasks collectively embody “Trembling Flesh”, “Broken Hugs”, “The Passenger Lovers”, “Pain and Glory” and the quick “Councilwoman Anthropophagous”.

The story of “Madres Paralelas” tells the story of Janis and Ana, two girls who share the hospital room whereas giving start. Both are single and have become pregnant by chance. Middle-aged Janis has no regrets and is elated. The different, teenager, is scared, sorry and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her as they transfer like sleepwalkers by the hospital corridors. The few phrases exchanged at these instances will create a really shut bond between the 2, which likelihood will decide to develop and complicate so decisively that it’ll change the lives of each (by way of Collider).

The forged additionally contains Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma.

In addition to directing, Almodóvar produces with Esther Garcia and her brother Agustín Almodóvar.

The movie will premiere worldwide on the 2021 Venice Film Festival on September 1. Its business circuit launch is scheduled for December 24 within the United States.