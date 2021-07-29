Nine Unknowns | Amazon releases trailer for big little lies author’s series

Nine Unknowns, the most recent thriller collection starring Nicole Kidman, has simply had its first trailer launched by Amazon Prime Video. The manufacturing is predicated on the e book Nine Perfect Unknowns, by writer Liane Moriarty, the identical as Big Little Lies.

The collection is initially led by Hulu, however in Brazil, it arrives by means of Amazon’s streaming platform. “Nine Unknowns takes place in a boutique health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation of nine stressed-out residents of the cities, who try to get on a path to a new way of life,” a part of the synopsis mentioned. “Taking care of them during a 10-day program is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman who has a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what will hit them.”

Nicole Kidman is the scary Masha (Picture: Disclosure / Hulu)

Masha is clearly performed by Nicole Kidman, who is horrifying within the preview. She receives on this resort a number of characters who have no idea one another, performed by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, amongst others. On web site, the members of the retreat undergo suspicious actions, corresponding to digging their very own grave and having grime thrown over the physique.

The preview advances a lot of the suspense and thriller that takes over this luxury house of leisure and well-being, but in addition reveals how not one of the sufferers are in truth ready for what’s about to occur to every of them. “Some doors were made to be closed,” declares one of many characters in regards to the format of the positioning’s remedy.

They do not know what awaits them (Picture: Disclosure/Hulu)

the showrunners are David E. Kelley, who along with working in Big Little Lies additionally has credit by The Undoing, from HBO; and John-Henry Butterworth, from the movies Ford v Ferrari and On the Edge of Tomorrow. Jonathan Levine, who’s within the making of the episodes, My Boyfriend is a Zombie.

Nine Unknowns arrives in Brazil on August 20, solely on Amazon Prime Video.