Olympics: After racist comment about athlete, Greek journalist causes revolt and is fired; learn details

An occasion just like the Olympics, which was alleged to amuse spectators, can even trigger outrage. Dimosthenis Karmiris, a Greek journalist, was disconnected from the ERT public community after making a racist remark about Asian athletes in desk tennis. The episode came about on Monday (26), whereas the commentator coated the match between Jeoung Young-sik, south Korea, and Panagiotis Gionis, a local of Greece.

Dimosthenis was requested in regards to the abilities of the South Korean athletes, to which he replied: “Koreans don’t play table tennis”. However, the most important downside was when he justified his reply. “Their eyes are narrow, so I can’t understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth”Added. Jeoung gained the match in opposition to Gionis 4-3, however misplaced to China’s Fan Zhendong within the quarterfinals and is out of the Tokyo Games.

ERT, the broadcaster the journalist labored on, issued an announcement in regards to the controversy. “Racist comments have no place on public television. The collaboration between ERT and Dimosthenis Karmiris was closed today, immediately after the morning programme”, stated the observe.

Continues after Advertising

The remark brought on outrage on social media. Sharing the video of the second, a Twitter profile wrote: “It’s 2021 and that’s what a presenter on the Greek state broadcaster ERT comments on Asian table tennis players.” “These journalists do not deserve to be on Greek national television, let’s more broadcast an international sporting event like the Olympics”stated one other. There had been nonetheless folks apologizing to asians for his or her countryman’s angle: “A Greek journalist has been fired for racist comment against a South Korean athlete. It does not represent the Respect of the Greeks for Korean and Asian friends. I’m sorry.”. Check:

“As their eyes are slitty, how can they watch the ball coming and going.” It’s 2021 and that is how a presenter on Greek state broadcaster @ertofficial_ feedback on Asian desk tennis gamers. #ERTTokyo2021 #TokyoOlympics #OlympicGames https://t.co/KXIhjblHIq — Damian Mac Con Uladh (@damomac) July 27, 2021

These journalists do not need to be on nationwide Greek tv, not to mention broadcasting a world sporting occasion just like the #OlympicGames @ertofficial_ pic.twitter.com/o6lc0xjG0w — Gregory Pappas (@GregPappas) July 27, 2021