Stormi steals the scene at event with parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott – Who

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with their daughter, Stormi (Photo: Getty Images)

Stormi, 3-year-old daughter of businesswoman Kylie Jenner, 23, with rapper Travis Scott, 29, stole the scene by accompanying the superfamous dads at an occasion that befell in New York, on Tuesday (15).

Stormi, who was sporting a lead gown and sneakers, arrived hand in hand with Kylie and Travis, who’re amongst many – and more and more sturdy – rumors that they’ve resumed their romance once more. On her Instagram, Kylie posted a cute photograph of Travis and wrote solely, “24 hours in New York.”

The trio was on the 72nd version of Parsons Benefit, which has Travis among the many honorees. The annual occasion, organized by The New School in New York, additionally honored Jeff Gennette, President and CEO of Macy’s, Angela Ahrendts, former Senior Vice President of Apple Retail and former CEO of Burberry, the designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond, and the artist Carrie Mae Weems.

“I am very excited to receive this tribute from The New School and grateful to be part of this group of innovators. I’ve always tried to fuse fashion, technology and arts into everything I do. All this is interconnected and is a natural extension of my work. It was never about specific brands or labels for me. It’s about the vision. It’s about doing your own thing, seeing what’s out there and never compromising,” Travis mentioned.

Before him, in earlier years had been honored different stars of the music world, equivalent to Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Solange Knowles.

(By Leo Gregory)

