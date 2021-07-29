Why does Megan Fox believe Infernal Girl is ahead of time? · Rolling Stone

According to the actress, Infernal Girl ‘continues to have a brand new resurgence and rebirth’ through the years

Felipe Grutter (supervised by Yolanda Reis) Published on 07/23/2021 at 12:49

Infernal Girl (2009), starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, didn’t have due recognition of criticism or field workplace when it launched, however received cult standing over time. In an interview with Who What Wear, Fox he acknowledged how he believes the movie was forward of time – and the way it contributed to the character’s iconic vogue selections.

More than a decade after the premiere, Olivia Rodrigo honored the movie with the music video of the world hit “good 4 u.” The actress additionally mirrored on the altering public notion of the movie. “I’m really surprised at the cult of followers,” he mentioned. “I don’t even know if it’s another cult. It’s grown a lot, a lot.”

+++READ MORE: Megan Fox believes ‘egocentric fame’ made Infernal Girl a failure

“It continues to have a new resurgence and rebirth. The teenagers are now just discovering and are in love with the film,” commented Megan Fox. “It’s more relevant now, I think, than it was when launched.” The star praised the movie and people liable for it, defining the undertaking as “the favorite I worked on, obviously.”

“It was genius on the part of Diablo [Cody, roteirista], and on the part of Karyn [Kusama], the director,” she added about Infernal Girl. He additionally praised the movie for being “starring women, directed by women and written by women.” Because of this, as Foxdefined, manufacturing was far forward of time.”

People are scrambling to get their hands on Megan Fox’s “Jennifer’s Body” hoodie, whether it’s via DIY, for hundreds of dollars on resale sites or new versions on sites like Fine Girl & Dolls Kill https://t.co/piWc0QGumdpic.twitter.com/jOOoTSj9Na

— Meg Graham (@megancgraham) May 24, 2021

+++READ MORE: Megan Fox desires collection based mostly on Infernal Girl: ‘It’s artwork’

+++ RS TRENDING | MEET OLIVIA RODRIGO: LIFE, RECORDS, SOUR AND MORE!