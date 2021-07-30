5 Hollywood actors who always seem to play the same role

Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Aniston and Tom Cruise: actors who run little away from the consolation zone (replica)

What’s a great actor to you? Know play totally different characters? Or to have the ability to lend the charism itself for any work, even when it means operating away from the consolation zone?

Some Hollywood stars present that the second path is completely potential and acceptable. Below, we present nice film artists who at all times appear to play the identical position and are nonetheless revered within the center.

Read additionally:

1 – Tom Cruise

Think of the franchises “Mission: Impossible” and “Jack Reacher” and the movies “On the Edge of Tomorrow (2014) and “Operation Valkyrie” (2008) and “Made in America” (2017). Anyone realizes that Tom Cruise is playing the same character in all these films, even if with different names. The star is always cast for stories that require a lot of physical casting, often involving secret missions or high-level dangerousness. By dismissing stuntmen, the actor has simply become the greatest acting expert in action films – which, let’s face it, is no small thing.

2nd – Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson could also be a reasonably good man for ç,a, however there are occasions to #xe7;a bar. This cópia não ‘Hard to Kill’ só nã was a complete failure as a result of the field workplace in #xc1 sia helped. (Image: #xe7ão Universal) Dwayne Johnson could also be a reasonably good man for ç,a, however there are occasions to #xe7;a bar. This cópia não ‘Hard to Kill’ só nã was a complete failure as a result of the field workplace in #xc1 sia helped. (Image: #xe7ão Universal) ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/JV1NByy8s.OFo.g9eCKaMA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MA–/https://s.yimg.com/os/en/homerun/feed_manager_auto_publish_494/a20bd2214603643b8bef898ad22c9230″ class=”caas-img”/> Dwayne Johnson in scene from “Skyscraper” (2018) (Image: Universal Disclosure)

Dwayne Johnson, who came to compete for the role of Jack Reacher with Tom Cruise, is another actor who seems to always play the same character – in this case, the fearless big protagonist who solves everything on the basis of strength – it’s like this from the “Fast and Furious” franchise to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017). In interviews, the actor has admitted that he seeks to reach many people in his projects – so he favors blockbusters.

Download the Yahoo Mail app in less than 1 min and receive all your emails in 1 place only

Follow Yahoo Life and Style in Google News

3 – Channing Tatum

Recently, Channing Tatum vented in an interview and stated he intends to enhance as an actor in order to not be held hostage to my regular roles. “At some level I’ve to enhance appearing so I haven’t got to get bare in all of them,” he lamented, in dialog on Kelly Clarkson’s present.

Continue studying

4 – Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston in scene from the movie “Coincidences of Love” (reproduction)

It’s common to see Jennifer Aniston being called “the everlasting Rachel of ‘Friends'”. This is because of the characters the actress got after the sitcom. In coRomantic averages, the star always seems to play the correct woman who falls in love with an erratic man, as happened in “Bounty Hunter” (2010) and “Wife of Liar” (2011). The strategy seems to have worked, as she is one of the most profitable actresses of the last decade: she received a maximum of $189.5 million in the period, according to Forbes.

5th – Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell on James Corden’s show (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Movie with Will Ferrell is a guarantee of laughter, right? Maybe that’s why the comedian doesn’t like to take a chance too much and play the same tall, middle-aged guy who usually makes everyone uncomfortable. For the franchise “The Anchor”, it was value betting on the system.

Listen to Pod Watch, Yahoo film podcast, and collection: