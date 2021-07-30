Adele buys another house on her own street for privacy

Adele invests in a brand new property on the identical road the place she has already purchased two different homes. According to the New York Post, the singer spent $10 million on a brand new mansion within the space. Apparently all for extra privateness.

Adele’s new property is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom dwelling in Beverly Hills that previously belonged to Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden.

The new property is adjoining to the four-bedroom, six-bathroom dwelling the place she presently lives along with her eight-year-old son, Angelo.

And not solely that, Adele additionally owns a six-bedroom home on the alternative aspect of the road, which is the home the place her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, lives, to be near the couple’s son.

According to the publication, the 33-year-old singer’s new acquisition has a swimming pool and a basketball court docket, in addition to being on an unique road with many well-known neighbors as nicely, comparable to Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldaña, and Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

The British singer’s third dwelling was bought in May on behalf of Onwards Aba Trust and Michelle Morton, who’s the director and enterprise associate of Set Fire To The Rain singer at Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman.

BUSY HEART?

Although Adele has assured in a latest interview that she is just not in search of love, and is having fun with her greatest life as a ‘single girl’, it appears she is even in a relationship with English singer, producer, rapper and lecturer Skepta, whose actual identify is Joseph Junior Adenuga.

Last yr, when the primary rumors surfaced about their courtship, she dominated out stating that they had been pals, however now the duo didn’t conceal their journey, buying collectively in Hollywood this week.

According to the New York Post, the couple toured some well-known shops in San Bernardino, California, together with the reductions part of a Prada retailer.

A witness advised the publication: “She was sitting looking at him as he picked sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the staff helping him. She gave him her opinion on the pieces he proved,” he revealed.

According to the diary, Adele behaved like an actual girlfriend, ready for him whereas he selected her garments.

Her different two properties had been purchased by the Gatefield Trust and Todd Gelfand, different companions within the firm.