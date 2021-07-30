Aquaman 2 | Amber Heard has never been at risk of dismissal, says producer

During an interview with Deadline, Peter Safran confirmed that Amber Heard has by no means been vulnerable to dismissal in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘.

The actress, for many who have no idea, has been going by means of large controversy in private life for the reason that starting of the divorce in marriage with Johnny Depp.

Depp, by the way, was fired from ‘Fantastic Beasts 3‘, one other venture of the Warner Bros..

“I don’t think we’ll ever have a reaction based solely on fan pressure, plain and simple,” declared the producer. “You have to do what’s best for the movie. We felt like we had James Wan, and Jason Momoa, then Amber Heard should come back too. That was the right thing to do. “

‎“Obviously, it’s hard not to know what’s going on on Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or adhere to your desires. You have to do what’s right for the movie, and that’s really where it matters,” Concluded.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom theaters on December 16, 2022. In the primary position, we could have Jason Momoa, however different members of the unique solid like Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe additionally return.

James Wan will likely be accountable for the course.