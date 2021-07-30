Britney Spears: the explosive statements of the singer on trial about her tutelage

Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York

Singer Britney Spears on the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, New York

Pop star Britney Spears has made a violent assault on her father’s “abusive” guardianship, claiming that he managed “100,000%” his life for 13 years.

Britney spoke for the primary time at a long-awaited public listening to. She mentioned she was denied the correct to have extra kids and that she was compelled to take the psychiatric drug lithium (drugs categorised as temper stabilizer) in opposition to her will.

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, took management of the enterprise via a court docket order in 2008. The order was granted after the star was hospitalized amid issues about her psychological well being.

Speaking on Wednesday (24/06) by cellphone to a decide in Los Angeles, the pop star mentioned she was traumatized and cried every single day. “I just want my life back,” she mentioned.

