Emilia Clarke vents about pressure to work at Marvel: “I’m already scared” – Series News

After dwelling the Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones, the actress confirmed her participation in Secret Invasions

After calling Avengers “stupid and silly,” who might have thought that sooner or later we might see Emilia Clarke, our everlasting Daenerys from Game of Thrones, in some Marvel manufacturing? After confirming that she will likely be within the forged of Secret Invasions, the actress revealed throughout an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the present The Tonight Show, who’s afraid to say anything in addition to that.

Emilia Clarke says she’s able to spend a decade within the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“I’m already afraid. The first people I spoke to at Marvel were the security team, and I’m convinced there’s a man outside my house. A car has been parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, it’s in disguise,” the actress joked. The presenter even talked about how good Clarke was at preserving secrets and techniques, as she labored on a serious manufacturing like Game of Thrones, “That’s what I thought, but they trained me,” she replied. “And then, I don’t know what to do.”

In June this yr, Emilia Clarke revealed the true motive for accepting the function in a Marvel manufacturing: “I just think what they’re doing now is so exciting and cool, and so at the forefront of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. Being part of this family seems, ‘Oh my God, I’m in the crowd of nice kids. This is so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people who are doing this are what propelled me beyond the limit of actually wanting to do this. I just think everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place.”

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen reveals she auditioned to take part in Game of Thrones By Katiúscia Vianna — June 26. 2021 at 21:00 Have you imagined the face of the Scarlet Witch because the Daenerys Targaryen of

The Emmy-winning function has not but been revealed within the manufacturing, however she joins a starring forged that options Samuel L. Jackson, who returns to play agent Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos and Miami’s One Night star Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will play the present’s villain. Who was additionally within the means of negotiating for a task within the new manufacturing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Olivia Colman.

One of marvel comics’ largest occasions of the final twenty years, Secret Invasion will present the Skrulls infiltrating The Earth. The final time we noticed Nick Fury, he was having fun with the vacation in outer house, whereas a Skrull changed him on Earth. Already within the post-credit scans of WandaVision and Hawk and the Summer Soldier we noticed that these beings are a lot nearer to our superheroes than we might think about.

Avengers: How can outdated Captain America be a Skrull in Marvel’s Ultimatum?

With no new large display releases since July 2019, Marvel plans to launch 4 movies this yr. Finally, Black Widow, which was scheduled for final yr, hit theaters on July 9 that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and making connections with different main Marvel movies.

In relation to sequence, WandaVision shocked everybody for its technical high quality, but additionally by addressing matters that go far past those who we’re accustomed to see in superhero function movies. Falcon and the Summer Soldier ofit made Sam Wilson as the brand new Captain America and shortly we’ll have one other hero film. Loki has opened Marvel’s Multiverse for good, that includes Marvel’s subsequent nice villain and amusing variants of the god of lies. Now, we will solely look ahead to the subsequent productions that arrive later this yr at Disney +.